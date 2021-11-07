Indians coach Brandon Faircloth talks 100th victory at Port Neches-Groves

PORT NECHES — Port Neches-Groves head coach Brandon Faircloth earned his 100th career win Friday night in a 56-0 victory against Santa Fe.

The millstone achievement helped push PNG into the playoffs for the ninth consecutive season.

Faircloth, who just completed his 13th season with the Indians, said he did not do it alone.

“It is a collection of a lot of people,” he said. “As soon as I got to PNG, I realized that when you are a part of the PNG program, you are a part of something bigger than yourself. The first group I would thank would be the players. I have been blessed with amazing players that work hard and do great in the classroom. The second group is the coaches. They are great men, who care about their players and are role models for the players. They are willing to do whatever it takes to make their position group successful.”

Earlier this season, Faircloth became the winningest football head coach in PNG history.

“It is very humbling to be mentioned in the same sentence with coaches like Matt Burnett, Doug Ethridge or Bum Phillips and many other great one. I am just humbled to be in the same sentence as those guys. It is an amazing feeling and very humbling.”

The head coach said the fact the 100th win also helped secure a playoff spot makes the achievement even more special.

“Last night was a really special night,” he said. “We played really well and were able to get every single person on the team in the game. Obviously, it is special for me and my family to have my son, Cooper, on the team. To be able to accomplish this with him on the team was special. I have known most of these players their whole lives. Cooper grew up with these kids and to accomplish it with this group is very special.”

Faircloth also thanked the PNG fan base.

“They are the greatest fans in the state of Texas,” he said. “We couldn’t do it without them, as well. Anywhere we have been, whether home or away, they always show up in droves and support us. We wouldn’t be able to do it without them.”

Faircloth will go for his 101st win against Galena Park in the Bi-District round of the playoffs.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Galena Park.