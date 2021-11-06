Season of Giving grant winners announced

The Port Arthur News Season of Giving powered by Port Arthur LNG has been a tremendous success.

Dozens of individuals and organizations applied for grants from a pool of $25,000 eligible to non-profit organizations.

The requirements were simple. Organizations had to be in good standing with the IRS and possess a valid tax ID number. Most importantly, those seeking grants had to explain how their groups were working to make a difference in Port Arthur and Sabine Pass.

Sempra LNG is developing the Port Arthur LNG project, and Kelly Prasser, external affairs senior manager for Sempra LNG, said they have long partnered with nonprofits.

“We are pleased we can participate in the Port Arthur News Season of Giving initiative, work together to reach those in need and make their holiday season a little brighter,” Prasser said.

“These communities are resilient, and we are happy they have embraced us since day one. We see the potential to continue developing a strong bond with (Port Arthur and Sabine Pass) as a good neighbor and industry partner with a focus on making a difference through education initiatives, environmental stewardship, emergency preparedness and safety and economic development.”

Applications were accepted online and vetted for nonprofit status.

A five-person committee of community leaders evaluated applications during a Wednesday meeting at The Port Arthur News office on Memorial Boulevard.

In all, 13 organizations were chosen for awards.

“This was an extremely detailed and thought-out process that required and received tremendous time and energy from all involved,” said Stephen Hemelt, publisher of The Port Arthur News. “Because of a great partner in Port Arthur LNG, some of the hardest working individuals in our community will have more funding to create positive change in the city we all love.”

Announcements of winning applications went out Thursday, and now is the time to publicly recognize these great individuals and organizations.

Those receiving grants from The Port Arthur News Season of Giving powered by Port Arthur LNG include: