RELIGION BRIEFS — Church hosting NA meetings each week

First Church of God at 3800 Jimmy Johnson Boulevard has Narcotics Anonymous meetings every Tuesday at 7:30 pm. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend. This an opportunity to share and gain support.

Solid Rock Baptist Church, 1337 East 5th St., will continue the teaching series Prospering During a Pandemic taught by director of evangelism & counseling Dr. Harry Abrams Jr. at 11 a.m. Sunday.

Caring Friends, a gathering of Christian woman of all faiths, will hold a Thanksgiving meeting at 11 a.m. Nov. 12 at First Baptist Church in Nederland, 1911 Nederland Ave. Guest speakers will be Bruce Hatcher and Billie Loncon from Christus Southeast Texas Health System. There will be a presentation on breast health awareness. The cost for lunch is $15, cash only. Reservations preferred, walk-ins welcome. Call Donna at 409-722-0951 or Kathy at 409-962-3624.

Christian Faith Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate Pastor’s Albert and Charlotte Moses 18th Year Anniversary with several events. Pastor and First Lady Appreciation Banquet will be at 7 p.m. Nov. 12. Tickets are $50 each. Followed by an anniversary celebration at 10 a.m. Nov. 14 with Rev. Albert Moses, III as special guest speaker. The theme is “Commissioned by God: The Man, The Message, The Vision” taken from 1 Timothy 1:12.”

First Church of God at 3800 Jimmy Johnson Boulevard has a Mens Ministry group that meets every other Thursday at 6 pm. The next meeting is Nov 18. This a free meeting, and all men are encouraged to attend. This is a great time for food, fun, and fellowship.

Charlotte’s Cupboard will host is 3rd Annual Drive-Thru Thanksgiving Food Pantry from 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 20 at Christian Faith Missionary Baptist Church, 1919 Jefferson Drive. Charlotte’s Cupboard is open to everyone.

Religion announcements must be submitted by 5 p.m. Thursday to appear in the Saturday publication. Announcements may be emailed to panews@panews.com or sent to Port Arthur News, 2349 Memorial Blvd. Please provide a contact number to The News in case questions arise.