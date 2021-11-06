PHOTO GALLERY — Preview Port Arthur’s new daiquiri den

Landlord’s Daiquiri Den is Port Arthur Proud.

Four Port Arthur natives and their wives wanted their business to reflect their hometown.

“We are just family, who is trying to do something together,” said Jermire Roberts, one of the business’ owners. “We wanted to do something as a group. It is something I wanted to do for the past few years. I brought it up to them. We have been discussing it for the past three years and finally pulled the plug on it.”

The daiquiri spot, located at 1645 Jefferson Dr., opened its doors this week.

Roberts has wanted to open a daiquiri spot ever since he went to Wet Willie’s in Florida.

“That was a big thing for me,” he said. “It was something I saw over 20 years ago when I was in college. I wanted to bring that down here. Most places are only drive through. We don’t have a lot of daiquiri spots in the Golden Triangle. We wanted to bring a different vibe to the area.”

Roberts said the atmosphere is key to the business model.

“We want a place where people can come in, sit down, have a good time and just mingle,” he said.

The name “Landlords” stems from the cousins owning property.

“We all consider ourselves landlords,” he said. “We wound up putting it together.”

Roberts said he wants the drink names to have a familiar ring to customers from the Port Arthur area.

“We have 10 different flavors,” he said. “We don’t have any virgin drinks at the moment. That is something we have to get to. We have drinks called The Land Lord. We have drinks called the Brick House. We have one that is called Gulfway, Pleasure Island, the Seawall. We want people to be able to relate. Some people call this area the Trill, so we have a drink called that.”

Roberts said his favorite drink is The Landlord.

“It is a mixture of three different fruits,” he said.

Roberts wants the community to come and get to know them. He also encourages any local business owners to stop by and consider having meetings at the location.

The location also features several televisions for watching sporting events or several other popular programs, Roberts said.

“Come in and sit down and talk with us,” he said. “We want it to be a place where people can have a good time. You can watch sports. You can watch your stories if you want to.”

Landlord’s is hosting a block party with a live DJ, free samples, food trucks and more. The celebration starts at noon today (Nov. 6).

Landlord’s Daiquiri Den is located at 1645 Jefferson Drive.