KATHIE’S KORNER — A soft answer could be best play

At this time in our country and our lives, it’s critical to continue in the Peace, God gives us, as believers, and spread it liberally and easily.

These Scriptures are great ones to stand on and put into action:

“A soft answer turns away wrath (anger), but grievous words stir up anger.” Proverbs 15:1

“… (T)hose who plan for peace have joy.” Proverbs 12:20 ESV

There are so many opportunities, it seems lately, to make sure we are the peacemakers.

The fear, stress and tension would love to be in charge, but we have to remember that Jesus gave us His peace (not the peace the world gives) before He went to be with the Father. He didn’t need it where He was going.

It is NOT elusive, flying away at the drop of a hat, we let it go too easily.

I understand there are so many confusing, worrisome, dangerous things around us,

trying to get fear in. But we are strong, and in this year of 2021 we will be “stronger than before!” Don’t let fear in.

Be watchful when or if you are involved in social media (which I am) to not be angry or frustrated with ignorant remarks or get into arguments about the Truth regarding God and America, land of the brave and free. Either move on or give a “soft answer.”

I heard from an acquaintance who misunderstood my meaning and was very upset with me and had been for a long time.

This always surprises me. I always think everyone likes me. I live in my little dream world. Don’t wake me up. I decided to explain and remind her about our friendship and also to let my answer be in the form of a “soft answer.”

Well, just like always, God’s Word prevailed. She apologized profusely for her outburst and we’re good.

You might consider making a soft answer list: Can I pray with you, I love you, (if appropriate), Be safe, Forgive me, How ‘bout those Cowboys?

Anyway, you get the idea.

Kathie Deasy writes about religion for Port Arthur Newsmedia. She can be reached at kathiedeasy@hotmail.com.