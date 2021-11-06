CHRIS DUQUE — There is a lot to be thankful for in Nederland

In November, we celebrate Thanksgiving — a time of giving thanks. As the City, we want to share what we are thankful for.

We are thankful for our country’s veterans. There are no words to adequately describe our appreciation, respect and gratitude for the men and women who have served in the U.S. military to defend, protect and ensure our country and its freedoms. God bless you and thank you! Please join us at Veterans Park on Veterans Day at 10 a.m. as we honor these men and women.

We are thankful that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nederland seems to be becoming under control; we are thankful for the COVID-19 vaccines that have helped contain the pandemic. We are thankful to the medical professionals who daily face the pandemic.

We are thankful for teachers who have dealt with an extremely challenging time while continuing to provide our children’s education.

We are thankful for the sense of community and the local businesses in Nederland. Local non-profit organizations, churches and clubs work to help the less fortunate and the ill.

We are thankful for the Nederland Police Department, Nederland Fire Department, dispatchers and all other first responders who have remained busy tackling various disasters.

We are thankful for the City’s public works crews who worked tirelessly after Winter Storm Uri to recover the City’s infrastructure.

We are thankful for all of our City employees who have dealt with a very challenging 2021. On top of doing a remarkable job addressing everyday issues and problems, the employees have had to deal with the unique challenges of a winter storm and the COVID-19 recovery. I am proud of them.

We are thankful that we were able to cut taxes and to have the lowest municipal tax rate in Jefferson County.

We are thankful for the Nederland Bulldogs’ victory against PNG, returning the Bum Phillips Bowl trophy to its home in Nederland. We are thankful for the hard work and efforts by the football team, the Westernaires, the band, the cheerleaders, the coaches and sponsors, the fans, etc.

We are thankful for the opportunity to serve our amazing community.

And we are thankful that 2021 is almost over, and like everyone else, we would be incredibly thankful if 2022 is a better year.

The City and community have a number of upcoming community events. On Thursday/Nov. 11 at Veterans Park, the City will host a Veterans Day program starting at 10 a.m. That evening, the Nederland Economic Development Corporation will host a Fall Concert in front of the NEDC office on Boston Avenue.

On Saturday/Dec. 4, the City’s Christmas on the Avenue event will return on Boston Avenue.

On Tuesday/Dec. 7, the Nederland Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Lighted Christmas Parade will return; this year the Parade starts at 6:30 p.m.

On Tuesday/Dec. 14, the NEDC will hold its Golf Cart Tour of Lights. And the NEDC will hold its “Light Up Nederland” contest starting on Dec 1.

Chris Duque is city manager for Nederland. He can be reached at CDuque@ci.nederland.tx.us.