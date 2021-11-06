BRIEFS — Health dept. vaccinating 5+, drive-in movie planned in Port Arthur

Health Dept. offering vaccines for ages 5-11

The Port Arthur Health Department will begin administering the Pfizer vaccine to children age 5-11.

The effort is scheduled to begin Wednesday (Nov. 10).

Health Department staff members are administering COVID vaccination boosters for all eligible people.

The vaccines will be managed by the guidelines set by the CDC.

Adults 18 years of age or older may call 409-550-2536 or 409-726-8700 to receive proper instructions.

Drive-in movie set

The Port Arthur Parks & Recreation Department is teaming with the Public Library to offer a Drive-in Movie event Nov. 13.

The show begins at 7 p.m.

Line up early. The first 30 vehicles get a goodie bag!