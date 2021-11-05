Taste of Gumbo plans are underway. Here’s how you can save the date.

Does this weather have you thinking about gumbo?

Then there’s no better time to save the date for the 2022 Taste of Gumbo.

At the weekly meeting Thursday, the Port Arthur Rotary Club began assigning committees and solidifying plans for the annual event, which is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 12 at the Bob Bowers Civic Center.

As in previous years, attendees will be able to taste a gumbo cook-off from more than 25 local restaurants, enjoy live music, play laser tag, participate in a silent auction, and much more.

Funds raised support grants for local scholarships, outreach organizations and more.