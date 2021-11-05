PHOTOS — Landlord’s Daiquiri Den celebrates grand opening & ribbon cutting

Published 12:49 pm Friday, November 5, 2021

By PA News

Landlord’s Daiquiri Den is Port Arthur Proud.

The ownership team, family supporters and representatives of the Greater Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce joined together Friday to celebrate the location’s grand opening and ribbon cutting.

Landlord’s Daiquiri Den is located at 1645 Jefferson Drive.

Landlord’s is hosting a block party with a live DJ, free samples, food trucks and more, starting at noon Saturday (Nov. 6).

 

