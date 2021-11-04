Port Neches Police responses & arrests: Oct. 25-31
Published 12:24 am Thursday, November 4, 2021
Port Neches Police made the following arrests between Oct 25 and 31:
- Kevin Rollins, 45, driving while intoxicated
- Rebecca Miller, 37, aggravated assault
Port Neches Police responded to the following calls between Oct 25 and 31:
Oct. 25
- Officer investigated a report of theft in the 300 block of Grigsby.
Oct. 26
- Officer investigated a report of criminal mischief in the 600 block of Grigsby.
- Officer investigated a report of criminal mischief and harassment in the 2400 block of 8th St.
- Officer investigated a report of reckless damage or destruction in the 3000 block of 8th St.
Oct. 27
- Officer investigated a report of burglary of a vehicle and evading arrest/detention in the 2200 block of 14th St.
- Officer investigated a report of theft in the 2200 block of 13th St.
- Officer investigated a report of information in the 700 block of Ridgewood.
Oct. 28
- Officer investigated a report of telephone harassment in the 2400 block of 8th St.
- Officer investigated a report of assault in the 2200 block of 11th St.
- Officer investigated a report of criminal mischief and interference with an emergency telephone call in the 800 block of Ridgewood.
Oct. 29
- Officer investigated a report of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 800 block of Ridgewood.
Oct. 30
- Officer investigated a report of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 800 block of Ridgewood Dr.
- Officer arrested a subject for driving while intoxicated in the 6100 block of Hwy 366.
Oct. 31
- Officer investigated a report of found property in the 1200 block of Magnolia.
- Officer arrested a subject for aggravated assault in the 1000 block of Dallas.