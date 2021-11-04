Port Neches Police responses & arrests: Oct. 25-31

Published 12:24 am Thursday, November 4, 2021

By PA News

Port Neches Police made the following arrests between Oct 25 and 31:

  • Kevin Rollins, 45, driving while intoxicated
  • Rebecca Miller, 37, aggravated assault 

Port Neches Police responded to the following calls between Oct 25 and 31:

Oct. 25

  • Officer investigated a report of theft in the 300 block of Grigsby.

Oct. 26

  • Officer investigated a report of criminal mischief in the 600 block of Grigsby.
  • Officer investigated a report of criminal mischief and harassment in the 2400 block of 8th St.
  • Officer investigated a report of reckless damage or destruction in the 3000 block of 8th St.

Oct. 27

  • Officer investigated a report of burglary of a vehicle and evading arrest/detention in the 2200 block of 14th St.
  • Officer investigated a report of theft in the 2200 block of 13th St.
  • Officer investigated a report of information in the 700 block of Ridgewood.

Oct. 28

  • Officer investigated a report of telephone harassment in the 2400 block of 8th St.
  • Officer investigated a report of assault in the 2200 block of 11th St.
  • Officer investigated a report of criminal mischief and interference with an emergency telephone call in the 800 block of Ridgewood.

Oct. 29

  • Officer investigated a report of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 800 block of Ridgewood.

Oct. 30

  • Officer investigated a report of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 800 block of Ridgewood Dr.
  • Officer arrested a subject for driving while intoxicated in the 6100 block of Hwy 366.

Oct. 31

  • Officer investigated a report of found property in the 1200 block of Magnolia.
  • Officer arrested a subject for aggravated assault in the 1000 block of Dallas.

More News

There is a nursing shortage. These are local students filling that void.

$890K closing expected for economic redevelopment project on Boston Avenue in Nederland

CDL program partnership with LSCPA paying off with new job employment

Titans earn No. 1 seed for second-consecutive year with win

Print Article