Groves Police Department incidents & arrests: Oct. 27 – Nov. 2
Published 12:28 am Thursday, November 4, 2021
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls between Oct. 27 and Nov. 2:
Oct. 27
- A Criminal Trespass Warning was issued in the 6400 block of Madison.
Oct. 28
- An Information Report was taken at the 2600 block of Parkway.
- An Assault was reported in the 6500 block of Madison.
- An Assault was reported in the 4300 block of Garfield.
- An Assault was reported in the 2800 block of Pearl.
Oct. 29
- Matthew Clawson, 38, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 3900 block of Joplin.
- Criminal Mischief was reported in the 3100 block of Charles.
- Theft was reported in the 3300 block of Cleveland.
Oct. 30
- Theft was reported in the 2400 block of Nottingham.
- Unauthorized use of motor vehicle was reported in the 6400 block of 32nd.
Oct. 31
- Shane Leger, 22, was arrested for criminal trespass in the 4800 block of Harrison.
- Carlos Deases, 60, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 5000 block of 25th St.
- Assault reported in the 4600 block of Pinetop.
- Criminal Mischief was reported in the 4600 block of Pinetop.
- Striking Fixture/Hwy Landscape was reported in the 4800 block of Augusta.
Nov. 1
- Assault was reported in the 5200 block of E Parkway.
Nov. 2
- Clinton Hancock, 42, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 5100 block of Monroe.
- Information report was taken at the 4200 block of Main.
- Theft was reported in the 2600 block of Pearl.