Groves Police Department incidents & arrests: Oct. 27 – Nov. 2

Published 12:28 am Thursday, November 4, 2021

By PA News

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls between Oct. 27 and Nov. 2:

Oct. 27

  • A Criminal Trespass Warning was issued in the 6400 block of Madison.

Oct. 28

  • An Information Report was taken at the 2600 block of Parkway.
  • An Assault was reported in the 6500 block of Madison.
  • An Assault was reported in the 4300 block of Garfield.
  • An Assault was reported in the 2800 block of Pearl.

Oct. 29

  • Matthew Clawson, 38, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 3900 block of Joplin.
  • Criminal Mischief was reported in the 3100 block of Charles.
  • Theft was reported in the 3300 block of Cleveland.

Oct. 30

  • Theft was reported in the 2400 block of Nottingham.
  • Unauthorized use of motor vehicle was reported in the 6400 block of 32nd.

Oct. 31

  • Shane Leger, 22, was arrested for criminal trespass in the 4800 block of Harrison.
  • Carlos Deases, 60, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 5000 block of 25th St.
  • Assault reported in the 4600 block of Pinetop.
  • Criminal Mischief was reported in the 4600 block of Pinetop.
  • Striking Fixture/Hwy Landscape was reported in the 4800 block of Augusta.

Nov. 1

  • Assault was reported in the 5200 block of E Parkway.

Nov. 2

  • Clinton Hancock, 42, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 5100 block of Monroe.
  • Information report was taken at the 4200 block of Main.
  • Theft was reported in the 2600 block of Pearl.

More News

There is a nursing shortage. These are local students filling that void.

$890K closing expected for economic redevelopment project on Boston Avenue in Nederland

CDL program partnership with LSCPA paying off with new job employment

Titans earn No. 1 seed for second-consecutive year with win

Print Article