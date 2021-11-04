Dorothy Mae Dew passed away Wednesday October 27, 2021.

She was born in Berwick, Louisiana, on July 5th 1930 to Slyvester and Velma Johnson.

She lived most of her life in Chicago, Illinois before moving back home to Port Arthur, Texas.

She is survived and will be missed by brothers, Michael Johnson of Beaumont, Texas and Alvin Johnson of Clinton, Maryland and a host of relatives and friends.

Funeral Service will be 3:00PM Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Hannah Funeral Home, Port Arthur, TX.

Visitation will be 2:00PM until service time. Interment will be at Houston National Cemetery.

Services entrusted to Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.