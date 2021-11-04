Amber Marie Harkless

Published 5:17 pm Thursday, November 4, 2021

By PA News

Amber Marie Harkless

Amber Marie Harkless, 35, of Port Arthur, TX passed away Thursday, October 21, 2021.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, November 6, 2021 at New Hope Baptist Church, 549 W. Gulfway Drive, Port Arthur, TX with visitation from 9 a.m. until service time.

Burial will follow in Live Oak Cemetery.

Amber is survived by her spouse, David Eaglin; her mom, Deidre Harkless; siblings, Aaron, Leatrice and Reginald; and a host of aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.

