Voters in Groves and Port Neches weigh in on propositions, city council

Residents in Groves and Port Neches spent Tuesday night deciding on local propositions dealing with collective bargaining and another allowing collective bargaining for fire fighters.

The propositions overwhelmingly received support among Mid County voters.

Approved motions include:

City of Port Neches Proposition A (658 for, 141 against)

Adoption of the state law applicable to fire fighters that establishes collective bargaining if a majority of the affected employees favor representation by an employees association, preserves the prohibition against strikes and lockouts and provides penalties for strikes and lockouts.

City of Port Neches Proposition B (644 for, 151 against)

Shall the City Charter be amended to give the International Association of Fire Fighters, Local 3713, the authority to require the City to participate in binding arbitration of all issues in dispute with the Association if the City and the Association reach impasse in collective bargaining negotiations?

City of Groves Proposition A (917 for, 174 against)

Adoption of the state law applicable to fire fighters that establishes collective bargaining if a majority of the affected employees favor representation by an employees association, preserves the prohibition against strikes and lockouts and provides penalties for strikes and lockouts.

City of Groves Proposition B (915 for, 173 against)

Shall the City Charter be amended to give the International Association of Fire Fighters, Local 1905, the authority to require the City to participate in binding arbitration of all issues in dispute with the Association if the City and the Association reach impasse in collective bargaining negotiations?

In Groves, voters chose between three individuals for the Ward 3 seat.

Rob Vensel was the leading the vote getter with 432, Barbara Edington was second with 324 and Michael Campise was third with 310.

There will now be a runoff between Vensel and Edington.

Longtime Ward 3 councilman Sidney Badon announced his intent to not run for reelection at the end of an August city council meeting.

Ward 1 incumbent Mark McAdams, 58, did not have any opponents and was reelected.