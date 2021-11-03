VIDEO: Noah Jackson gets surprise pep rally Wednesday morning at hospital
Published 9:40 am Wednesday, November 3, 2021
Recovering Port Neches-Groves football player Noah Jackson got quite the surprise at the hospital today (Nov. 3).
Jackson, who suffered a brain injury during a junior varsity game last month, was given a surprise pep rally at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston, where he is recovering.
Family members said one of the nurses is a PNG aluma and had a room decorated in purple and white.
Staff played Cherokee for Jackson, who has begun physical therapy.
The 15-year-old sophomore is expected to be discharged from the hospital in early December, according to family.