PNG volleyball season ends with playoff loss

The Port Neches-Groves volleyball team’s season came to an end in Baytown Monday as the Indians fell 3-0 to Manvel.

The Indians featured a young team this year with only four upperclassmen. With a record of 8-15 overall and 6-6 in District 21-5A, PNG landed the fourth seed in the bi-district round of the 5A playoffs.

PNG fell 25-15 in Game 1, 25-12 in Game 2 and 25-22 in Game 3.

Mariela Dublon lead the team with 12 digs followed by Addison Bost with 10. Trista Hughes recorded 12 assists, and Sarah Grove earned a team-high seven kills.

PNG Head Coach Brittany Fruge previously told Port Arthur Newsmedia she is proud of the way her team battled this year through adversity.

The team started the schedule with a COVID-19 outbreak that left several players off the team for days and the head coach came down with COVID pneumonia, which sidelined her for several weeks.

In Fruge’s absence, former PNG volleyball coach and current Athletic Director Barbra Comeaux took over as interim and recorded her 1,273rd career win. She holds the state record for most wins as a high school volleyball coach.

The team also battled the injury bug as players went down with a concussion, dislocated kneecap and a torn ACL.

Despite the injuries and a young team, the Indians managed to earn fourth place in District 21-5A.

In a social media post, Fruge thanked parents, fans and administration for their support all season.