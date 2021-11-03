CDC gives approval to vaccinate kids 5+, local departments start prepping

The Port Arthur Health Department is preparing to administer Pfizer vaccinations to children 5 and up following approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control.

The FDA approved the move last week, while the CDC voted in favor of it Tuesday.

Health Director Judith Smith on Monday said in expectation of approval, the local office that serves Mid and South County has been through training with Texas Health and Human Services and has placed an order for additional Pfizer shots.

“We are prepared and ready,” she said.

Having already received calls and emails about it, Smith expects to be vaccinating those 5 and up late this week or next week.

But the number of children 12-17 currently getting vaccinated as approved earlier this year has slowed locally.

Smith said right now the largest numbers of people visiting the vaccination hub are those doing so for the booster shot — particularly Moderna.

“The majority of the vaccines that we gave at the Civic Center were Moderna,” she said of the third shot, approved just last month. “That’s why we’re seeing so many people come back for boosters.”

While there are some qualifications, the limitations on booster shoots are so broad generally anyone fits them, as long as it has been six months since their second shot.

Those 65 and older are automatically allowed without restriction. Others that fit the requirements include those with underlying health conditions or work in high-risk settings.

“When we think about the population of the people we serve, we think about the places people work and the conditions of the people in our city — they could be diabetic or obese,” Smith said, adding both qualify as high-risk. “In essence anybody that’s 18 and older…and it’s been six months since their series, for the most part they’re going to be eligible.”

According to Texas Health and Human Services, 52.6 percent of Jefferson County residents 12 and older have been fully vaccinated.

But with the addition of children 5 and older, the question arises: will COVID vaccinations become part of annual requirements for students in public school?

By order of Gov. Greg Abbott, the possibility doesn’t seem likely for the near future.

On Oct. 11, Abbott signed an executive order reinforcing the prohibition of any government entity from imposing vaccine mandates or requiring vaccine passports.

“The COVID-19 vaccine is safe, effective and our best defense against the virus,” Abbott said in a written release, “but should remain voluntary and never forced.

Douglas Loveday with the Texas Department of Health and Human Services told Port Arthur Newsmedia Monday, “We take the legislature’s direction on vaccine requirements.”

The Port Arthur Health Department’s COVID Vaccine Clinic is staying open for extended hours to provide vaccines to help those who are working during the day. On Thursday, individuals may come to the clinic from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Texas Artist’s Museum, 3501 Cultural Center Drive.

Booster doses, as well as first and second doses of Moderna and Pfizer will be offered.

The Pfizer Vaccine, for individuals 12 and above; the Moderna Vaccine, for persons 18 years old, and above; and the Johnson and Johnson Vaccine for those age 18 and above are all available to the public.