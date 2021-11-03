Beauxart Gardens homicide trial with ties to human trafficking postponed

A trial scheduled Tuesday for a man accused in a Beauxart Gardens homicide has been postponed.

Duane Owens Jr. has been in the Jefferson County jail since May 24, 2018, on charges of murder, assault, criminal conspiracy, burglary of a habitation, aggravated robbery and human trafficking. His bonds total $875,000.

Owens, of Beaumont, is accused in the 2018 killing of Michael Legg, who was found May 9 in his Beauxart Gardens home.

The victim was 40 at the time of his death.

Also accused at the time were Ashlie Cherie Martinez and Dcobien Dorsey.

While both remain in jail with Owens, Martinez’s charges were lowered to assault after she was identified as one of several women potentially being trafficked by Owens.

In January 2019, the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office indicted Owens on a charge of continuous trafficking of persons, which involved six women, two of which were under the age of 18.

According to autopsy results, Legg had been beaten to death. A wine bottle was one of the items used to assault him.

The trial has been rescheduled for Nov. 15.