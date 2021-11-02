Port Arthur man enters plea after shooting ex, kidnapping child

BEAUMONT — A Port Arthur man that shot his ex-girlfriend and stole their 7-month-old child pleaded guilty Tuesday to kidnapping.

Nathan Roberts Jr., 27, stood before Judge John Stevens in the Criminal District Court Tuesday and admitted to the June 8, 2020 kidnapping, of his non-custodial son. He also gave up rights to a jury trial.

“Are you pleading guilty voluntarily on your own free will?” Stevens asked, to which Roberts said yes.

It is a lesser charge than aggravated kidnapping, which he originally faced after authorities say he forced his way into his ex-girlfriend’s house in the 4300 block of Lewis Drive, shot the woman and then forcibly took their son.

Port Arthur police at the time said her injuries were not life threatening.

An Amber Alert was issued for the child after he was taken at approximately 3:27 p.m.

The gold Jeep Roberts fled the scene in was found abandoned a short time later, and the man was arrested in the 600 block of Seventh Avenue just before 8 p.m.

He has remained in the Jefferson County Jail since on bonds totaling $400,000 for charges of aggravated kidnapping, drug possession, failure to appear and possession of a firearm by a felon.

On Tuesday, as Roberts stood before him, Judge Stevens said the other charges would be addressed during a sentencing hearing Dec. 13.

He faces up to 20 years in prison for the kidnapping charge.