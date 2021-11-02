Police: Woman shot, beaten in Port Arthur expected to recover

A woman beaten and shot Saturday and left at a local emergency room is expected to physically recover from her injuries, authorities said Monday.

Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso said police have not made an arrest in the case but have identified a suspect. Information about the suspected shooter is not being released at this time.

Community Response Unit Det. Mike Hebert said authorities may release more details today (Nov. 2).

As of now, police said a woman was dropped off before daybreak Saturday at the hospital by the man authorities say assaulted and shot her.

Sgt. Timothy Dinger said officers responded to the Medical Center of Southeast Texas at approximately 3:40 a.m. Saturday in reference to the injured victim with several gunshot wounds.

Officers learned the victim was a passenger in a vehicle driven by an ex-boyfriend, Dinger said.

Police believe they got into an argument, and the assailant drove the victim to a secluded area near the 2500 block of 25th St.

“He began assaulting her and then shot her several times,” Dinger said. “He then drove her to the hospital and left her in the care of the medical staff and fled the scene.”