Nederland Police Department responses & arrests: Oct. 18-31

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests between Oct. 18 and Oct. 31:

Cedrick Brooks, 30, evading arrest or detention

Natalie Kalanta, 41, driving while intoxicated

Treyveon Franklin, 22, warrant other agency

Josue Gutierrez, 37, warrant other agency

Cassidey Smith, 19, warrant other agency

Constance Cook, 31, warrant other agency, failure to identify and possession of a controlled substance

Lindsay Palumbo, 34, warrant other agency and possession of a controlled substance

Jonathan Walker, 24, Driving While Intoxicated

Angel Gascon, 27, Warrant Other Agency

Arkaydrian Guidry, 19, Warrant Other Agency

Susan McGuire, 53, Possession of a Controlled Substance

Matthew Clayton, 41, Fail to ID / Warrant Other Agency

Lauren Pinder, 39, Driving While Intoxicated – 3rd or more

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls between Oct. 18 and Oct. 31:

Oct. 18

Complainant reported fraudulent use or possession of identifying information in the 100 block of N 18th Street

Complainant reported theft in the 1400 block of Boston

Complainant reported credit card or debit card abuse in the 600 block of S 6 th Street

Street Officer found a subject to be in possession of a dangerous drug in the 1200 block of S. Highway 69.

Complainant reported striking fixture in the 1900 block of Nederland Avenue.

Oct. 19

Complainant reported assault-family violence in the 2400 block of Avenue A

Complainant reported fraudulent use or possession of identifying information in the 3600 block of Highway 365.

Arrest of a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 300 block of Hill Terrace.

Oct. 20

Complainant reported theft in the 3700 block of Avenue H

Complainant reported a dog bite in the 1300 block of Boston

Arrest of a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 2500 block of Jimmy Johnson in Port Arthur

Arrest a subject for possession of a controlled substance in the 800 block of S Twin City Highway

Oct 21

Arrest of a subject for failure to identify and another agency’s warrant in the 8200 Oakmont Drive in Port Arthur

Complainant reported credit card or debit card abuse in the 1300 block of Nederland Avenue

Complainant reported an assault-offensive touch in the 200 block of N 17th Street

Oct. 22

Complainant reported a death in the 3300 block of Avenue L

Complainant reported a death in the 500 block of S 6th Street

Arrest of a subject for driving while intoxicated -3rd or more in the 4500 block of Jerry Ware Drive

Oct. 23

Complainant reported a death in the 3200 block of Youmans

Complainant reported injury to a child-reckless bodily injury, assault causes bodily injury-family violence, and criminal mischief in the 2600 block of Avenue H.

Oct. 24

Complainant reported a runaway in the 2900 block of Canal

Complainant reported criminal mischief in the 3400 block of Avenue M

Complainant reported abandon/endanger a child in the 1900 block of Nederland Avenue

Complainant reported assault offensive touch-family violence in the 2500 block of Avenue F

Complainant reported assault causes bodily injury, criminal mischief and leaving the scene of an accident in the 100 block of N Twin City Highway

Oct. 25

Complainant reported found property in the 2100 block of Helena

Arrest for evading arrest / detention in the 5000 block of West Duke Lane in Beaumont

Arrest of a subject for driving while intoxicated in the 8000 block of Beauxart Garden Road

Arrest of a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 900 block of S. 27th Street

Arrest of a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 1800 block of Nederland Avenue

Oct. 26

Complainant reported assault offensive touch-family violence in the 3600 block of Avenue G

Complainant reported a death in the 400 block of S 4 ½ Street

Complainant reported assault causes bodily injury-family violence in the 100 block of S 14th Street

Complainant reported assault family violence in the 700 block of S 2nd Street

Arrest of a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 8700 block of Beauxart Garden Road

Oct. 27

Complainant reported assault-family violence in the 1400 block of Avenue B

Complainant reported burglary of a building in the 2300 block of Avenue H

Complainant reported recovered stolen property in the 100 block of N Highway 69

Complainant reported a death in the 1000 block of Dornbos Lane

Arrest of a subject on another agency’s warrant, failure to identify and possession of a controlled substance in the 100 block of N Highway 69

Arrest of a subject on another agency’s warrant and possession of a controlled substance in the 100 block of N Highway 69

Oct. 28

A complainant reported leaving the scene of an accident in the 1400 block of Highway 365

A complainant reported assault offensive touch-family violence in the 300 block of Nederland Avenue

A complainant reported a runaway in the 2900 block of Canal

Oct. 29

A complainant reported credit card or debit card abuse in the 200 block of Hunter Ridge Lane

A complainant reported striking unattended vehicle in the 100 block of Hill Terrace

Officer found property in the 1500 block of S 27th Street

Oct. 30

A complainant reported found property in the 2300 block of Avenue H

A complainant reported found property in the 1500 block of S 27th Street

A complainant reported theft in the 700 block of S 4th Street

A complainant reported a missing person in the 500 block of S 28th Street

Arrest of a subject for driving while intoxicated in the 600 block of S 12th Street

Oct. 31

Complainant reported a missing person near Highway 69 and Nederland Avenue

Officer found a subject in possession of marijuana in the 300 block of N 31st Street

A complainant reported assault family violence in the 1800 block of Nederland Avenue

A complainant reported assault offensive touch and theft in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.

