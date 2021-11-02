Local teenager killed in Sabine Pass crash is “tragic loss” for loved ones

A local teenager killed in a tragic traffic mishap Sunday morning is being missed across Jefferson County.

Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 Marc DeRouen said Malachi Milburn’s time of death was 7:55 a.m. Sunday following a crash in the 8500 block of South 1st Street in Sabine Pass.

Authorities believe Milburn was operating a vehicle Sunday morning and exited the truck believing it was in park. The vehicle began to roll and struck Milburn, causing fatal injuries.

Milburn, 18, was a former Nederland High student.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the tragic loss of a former student,” Nederland High Principal Natalie Gomez said.

“Malachi was a quiet and respectful student and will be deeply missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those that knew him and loved him.”

Community Response Unit Det. Mike Hebert said the detective working the fatality scene was off Monday and unavailable for comment.