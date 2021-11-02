Kay Arnaud, 82, of Nederland passed away on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Jefferson Nursing and Rehab in Beaumont, after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s.

Kay was born on April 14, 1939 in Paris, Texas to parents Jessie Pauline (Richards) and Earl Pryor Barrett.

She was a lifelong resident of Southeast Texas and was a member of First United Methodist Church in Nederland.

She retired in 1992 from DuPont Chemical Plant in Beaumont after many years of employment.

Kay was an avid Cowboy’s fan; dare not disturb her when they were playing.

She enjoyed going shopping and traveling with her longtime friends on weekend getaways.

Kay was a loving and thoughtful person who will be missed dearly.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Pauline and Earl Barrett, her first husband, Sugar Wyble in 1996 and her second husband, David Arnaud in June of 2021.

Kay is survived by her son, Chris Wyble and his wife, Brenda of Lumberton, her brother, Larry Barrett and his wife, JoNell of Friendswood, her step-children, Cheryl Weaver and her husband, Brent, Davy Arnaud and his wife, Stephanie, grandchildren, Kade Weaver and his wife, Lyndsey, Karlee Richards and her husband, Dylan, Peyton Arnaud, Brody Arnaud, Raegan Wyble, Jessica Riu and her husband, Caleb, Amber Maass, great-grandchildren, Whitley Weaver, Atticus Riu and June Riu. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home, with a Memorial Service to follow at 2:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to a charity of your choice.