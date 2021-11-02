Health department announces local COVID deaths, extended clinic hours

Published 12:47 pm Tuesday, November 2, 2021

By PA News

A health care worker in Port Arthur displays COVID-19 vaccine. (Chris Moore/The News)

The Port Arthur Health Department on Tuesday announced 28 new COVID cases — as well as three related deaths — that were diagnosed between Oct. 27 and Nov. 1.

The deaths include a Port Arthur woman between 60-64 years old, a Groves woman between 60-64 years old and a Groves man between 40-44 years old.

It is unknown whether they had underlying health conditions.

The positive cases include 10 in Port Arthur, five in Groves, nine in Nederland and four in Port Neches.

Vaccines for anyone 12 and older, as well as booster shots for individuals that qualify, are offered weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Texas Artist’s Museum, 3501 Cultural Center Drive.

On Thursday, the clinic will remain open until 7 p.m. for those that work during the day.

