Check out the 2021 Groves Pecan Festival event schedule

GROVES — This year’s 52nd Annual 2021 Groves Pecan Festival is for four full days from Thursday (Nov. 4) through Sunday (Nov. 7).

Home Sweet Home is the theme of this year’s Groves Pecan Festival.

The Groves Pecan Festival Board of Directors is encouraging every one of all ages to come and visit the festival.

Visitors can eat their way through the food area with ice cream, funnel cakes, pecan pie, fried desserts, curly fries, gumbo, hamburgers, barbecue, pork-a-bobs, boudain balls, nachos, pistolettes, breakfast food and more. Yhen you can wash it down with freshly squeezed homemade lemonade and flavored teas.

Also, the craft area should have something for everyone. This year’s Platinum Sponsor is once again TotalEnergies, Inc.

The Groves Pecan Festival Carnival opens in Lion’s Park, along with the craft and food booths, on Thursday from 5 to 10 p.m., Friday from 5 to 11 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

Additionally, there will be entertainment and events that run throughout the festival. Lion’s Park is located at 6200 Jackson. There is no charge for admission.

Wagner’s Carnival, LLC

Carnival Ride Arm Bands will be available Thursday for $25 and Friday for $30.

Arm Bands will also be available for Saturday for $30. On Sunday, Arm Bands will be available for $25 from noon until 6 p.m.

Daily carnival ride wristbands can be purchased for the carnival rides for each day of the festival, and are good for one day, the day they are purchased. $1 tickets will also be sold at the carnival, with rides requiring 2 – 5 tickets.

Arm Band Sponsors are: Thursday night – MARKET BASKET and Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights – Gulf Credit Union.

Treasure Hunt

Starting on Monday (Nov. 1), the 2021 Groves Pecan Festival Treasure Hunt will begin. Clues will appear on the “Groves Pecan Festival” Facebook page at 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. If needed, bonus clues for the golden pecans will be released the following day at 7 p.m.

Bonus clues for the grand prize will be released at 8 p.m. on Saturday and noon on Sunday if needed.

Hunters can find daily Golden Pecans worth $50 (Monday-Thursday) and there will be a grand prize of $400.

This year’s sponsor will once again be Levingston Funeral Home.

The treasure is hidden in the city limits of Groves and destruction of property is not needed to find it. The treasure IS NOT located in the Horseshoe Pit or in CELEBRATION PARK, located at the corner of Lincoln Ave. and Coolidge.

All treasures are on property accessible to the public.

If you think you have found the Golden Pecan and/or the Grand Prize, post on the Facebook page the confirmation code so the find can be confirmed. Then you will need to take it to the Groves Chamber office at 4399 Main Ave. Monday through Thursday, or to the Chamber of Commerce booth on the festival grounds Friday through Sunday to receive your prize.

All efforts will be made to notify treasure hunters as soon as possible through Facebook that a treasure has been found.

ALL Golden Pecans and/or the Grand Prize which have NOT been turned into the Groves Chamber of Commerce before 6 p.m. Sunday WILL BE DECLARED NULL AND VOID.

For festival information, call the Groves Chamber of Commerce at (409) 962-3631.

This year’s Treasure Hunt Chairperson is Ricky Brannen

Cooking

The Cooking with Pecans Contest sponsored by Oak Grove Nursing Home and Julian Salter Insurance Company will be held Saturday. Each entry will have an official entry form and a copy of the recipe on an index card/sheet at the time it is entered.

Entry must be submitted in a disposable dish or non-returnable dish. Officials are not be responsible for any dishes. Officials will not return any food left.

Entries & recipes become the property of the Groves Chamber and may possibly be used in a future Groves Pecan Festival cookbook.

If you enter multiple entries into the Cooking with Pecans contest, only one entry per category will be allowed to place in the awards should yours be chosen.

Entries will be accepted at the Chamber office located at 4399 Main Avenue from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday. There will be entry forms available until noon on Saturday at the Chamber booth on the Festival grounds.

Judging begins at 3 p.m. Saturday, and winners will be announced at the Festival at the stage area between 6 to 6:30 p.m.

More

The Groves Pecan Festival Pet Show sponsored by Neighborhood Veterinary Clinic and Snooper’s Paradise will be Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Lee Rodgers Pavilion located in Lion’s Park. Pet Show registration begins at noon. The Chairperson is Carol Sigona.

The Horseshoe Tournament will be held in Lion’s Park Horseshoe Pits, located at 6200 Jackson, on Sunday at noon.

Entry fees will be $20 for the Doubles Horseshoe Tournament and $5 for Singles. The Doubles Horseshoe Tournament will begin at 1 p.m., with Singles to follow Doubles. Sign-up begins 1 hour prior to start time.

Bring personal horseshoes.

Festival Weekend Schedule of Events

Entertainment Sponsors are BASF TOTAL Energies Petrochemicals LLC, Groves Equipment Rental Co. Inc. and MCT Credit Union.

Thursday, November 4, 2021

Continuous Entertainment: 5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. – Carnival, Food, and Craft Booths Open

5:00 -10:00 p.m. Music by Beau Wilson of Electrifying Sounds DJ Service will once again entertain festival goers.

Friday, November 5, 2021

Continuous Entertainment: 5:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. – Carnival, Food, and Craft Booths Open

5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Music by Beau Wilson of Electrifying Sounds DJ Service

7:00 – 11:00 p.m. Faith and Family Night, Lee Rodgers Pavilion

Saturday, November 6, 2021

Entertainment: 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m. – Carnival, Food and Craft Booths Open

11:00 a.m. – Festival Kick-Off – The National Anthem will be sung by Kylie Smith!

11:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Tonalta School of Music

1:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Music by Beau Wilson of Electrifying Sounds DJ Service.

2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Armentor’s United Martial Arts

3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. DANCEWORKS

4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Debbie’s Dance Etc.

5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.. Music by Beau Wilson of Electrifying Sounds DJ Service

6:00 p.m. – Introduction of the 2021 Groves Pecan Pageant Queen and her Court.

6:15 p.m. – Announce the winners of the “Cooking with Pecans” contest

6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. – Music by CALEB & APRIL ACOUSTIC DUO

8:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. Band to Play, KLOZURE

Sunday, November 7, 2021

Continuous Entertainment: The Groves Pecan Festival Carnival opens in Lion’s Park, along with the craft and food booths from 12 noon until 6:00 p.m.

Entertainment & Events:

11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. – Music by Beau Wilson of Electrifying Sounds DJ Service

12:00 Noon Pet Show Registration at Lee Rodgers Pavilion.

The Groves Pecan Festival Pet Show, sponsored by Neighborhood Veterinary Clinic and Snooper’s Paradise will be Sunday, November 7th, at 1:00 p.m. at the Lee Rodgers Pavilion located in Lion’s Park. The Chairperson is Carol Sigona

1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. PET SHOW

3:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Port Neches Middle School Choir

4:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Groves Middle School Choir

6:00 p.m. END of FESTIVAL