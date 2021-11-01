All Saints Day: Catholics, Christians gather to honor saints and loved ones

One of the largest churches in Port Arthur will be opening their doors to all for a 6:30 p.m. bilingual mass in honor of All Saints’ Day.

“It is the day we celebrate the ones that we believe are in Heaven right now,” said Vicki Espinola, parish secretary, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. “The Catholic church observes all the saints by name and we know those for sure are in Heaven.”

Observed annually in some form since the fourth century, All Saints’ Day is celebrated Nov. 1 and proceeded by All Souls’ Day the following day. Nov. 2 is dedicated to those who have passed but remain in purgatory.

“There is a little of unknown,” Espinola said.

On Monday at 6:30 p.m., the church located at 3648 9th Avenue, will welcome everyone — members or not — to celebrate with a bilingual mass.

The nearly 100-year-old church holds 650 people.

It is also home to a 17-feet tall shrine of the Virgin Mary.

“This day we as Christians remember what our faith is about and we remember those that have been sent to God,” Espinola said. “And we hope for the future to be in Heaven with them.”