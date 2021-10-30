RELIGION BRIEFS — Charlotte’s Cupboard to host Thanksgiving food drive

The Christian Faith Missionary Baptist Church, 1919 Jefferson Drive, House Youth Ministry will host its annual Fall Fest from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday.

Breath of Life Ministries, 3700 Procter St., will host a free Fall Festival from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday in the church parking lot. There will be games, food, prayer, free t-shirt giveaways and a $100 cash raffle drawing.

Solid Rock Missionary Baptist Church’s pastor, the Rev. Richard Keaton Nash, will host his radio program, I Will Bless Them That Bless Thee, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday on The Breeze radio station, KSAP 96.9 LPFM. Special guest is radio host and personality of El Perico Radio and Editor of El Perico newspaper Caleb Castillo Avila. To listen online, go to listen.streamon.fm/thebreeze

First Church of God, 3800 Jimmy Johnson Blvd., Men’s Ministry Group will meet at 6 p.m. Nov. 5. The group is open to all men. They meet every other Thursday. There will be food, fun and fellowship.

Caring Friends, a gathering of Christian woman of all faiths, will hold a Thanksgiving meeting at 11 a.m. Nov. 12 at First Baptist Church in Nederland, 1911 Nederland Ave. Guest speakers will be Bruce Hatcher and Billie Loncon from Christus Southeast Texas Health System. There will be a presentation on breast health awareness. The cost for lunch is $15, cash only. Reservations preferred, walk-ins welcome. Call Donna at 409-722-0951 or Kathy at 409-962-3624.

Christian Faith Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate Pastor’s Albert and Charlotte Moses 18th Year Anniversary with several events. Pastor and First Lady Appreciation Banquet will be at 7 p.m. Nov. 12. Tickets are $50 each. Followed by an anniversary celebration at 10 a.m. Nov. 14 with Rev. Albert Moses, III as special guest speaker. The theme is “Commissioned by God: The Man, The Message, The Vision” taken from 1 Timothy 1:12.”

Charlotte’s Cupboard will host is 3rd Annual Drive-Thru Thanksgiving Food Pantry from 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 20 at Christian Faith Missionary Baptist Church, 1919 Jefferson Drive. Charlotte’s Cupboard is open to everyone.

