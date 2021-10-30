Port Arthur Police: Woman shot multiple times, dropped off at hospital

A woman was dropped off before daybreak Saturday at the hospital by the man Port Arthur Police say assaulted and shot her.

Sgt. Timothy Dinger said officers responded to the Medical Center of Southeast Texas at approximately 3:40 a.m. Saturday in reference to the injured victim with several gunshot wounds.

Officers learned the victim was a passenger in a vehicle driven by her ex-boyfriend, Dinger said.

Police believe they got into an argument, and the assailant drove the victim to a secluded area near the 2500 block of 25th St.

“He began assaulting her and then shot her several times,” Dinger said. “He then drove her to the hospital and left her in the care of the medical staff and fled the scene.”

Port Arthur Police have not released any information about an arrest or descriptive suspect information.