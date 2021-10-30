ON THE MENU — Groves Nutrition opens with unique flavors, expanded menu

GROVES — Ashley Cabrera wanted a place for her teenage children to hang out. After successfully running one personalization business, Cabrera recently opened Groves Nutrition in the Courtyard.

The location has only been open three weeks, but Cabrera is amazed by the success.

“I was a customer first,” she said of the loaded teas. “I realized how much it benefitted me, so it was just an idea… I worked in the medical field for a long time. Then, I had a baby and didn’t go back to the medical field. I stayed home with her. We opened our first business. There is nothing like owning your own business.”

Groves Nutrition offers everything from the popular loaded teas to a variety of coffees. The owner said she does not want her shop to be considered just another tea place.

“We do meal replacement shakes and fruit and yogurt parfait,” she said. “We sell hot tea and iced coffee. We do our own recipes and have a lot of additives that help with things like immune support.”

Cabrera said the most popular menu item is the iced coffee and nutri-bowls.

“Tea is a huge hit,” she said. “Most people promote it, but ours are here. It is not our main thing. We have people that come from other shops that have converted because our recipes are different.”

She said the recipe difference makes Groves Nutrition unique.

“It is just the way we create it,” she said. “Some of our names are the same, but they will look and taste different. I have a regular that comes in every day and had to go out of town and went to another shop. He said it was a completely different flavor and colors but it had the same name.”

Cabrera tells her customers to call her if they are out of town and go to another tea place and she will give them the recipe to make it at the other place.

“I don’t mind sharing,” she said. “We have a great clientele so far. I can’t believe how well we have done in three weeks.”

Another way Groves Nutrition differentiates itself from similar businesses is the store vibe.

“I don’t want people to walk in and walk out,” she said. “Don’t feel like you are obligated to leave. People feel welcome here. They come in, sit down and do their laptops and work. We make friends out of our customers.”

Cabrera hopes to add to the deck at the front of the store to encourage people to stay.

“We are going to add seating and a gas fireplace,” she said. “I plan on having more seating inside. We have Internet.”

Cabrera is content with the menu at the moment but added she will likely want to make some additions in the future.

Groves Nutrition is open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays-Fridays and from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

Call 409-300-2254 for more information.