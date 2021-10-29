PHOTOS — Port Arthur families turn out for Halloween fun at Bob Bowers

Published 11:30 am Friday, October 29, 2021

By Stephen Hemelt

Bonita Green was the first person in line, but she was far from the last person.

The Port Arthur resident brought her grandkids to the Robert A. “Bob” Bowers Civic Center Thursday evening.

She was one of the many hundreds of people who passed through the Port Arthur Police and Blue Santa program’s Trunk or Treat.

Cool weather and awesome costumes put everyone in a good mood as they celebrated Halloween early in a family friendly atmosphere.

