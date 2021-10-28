John “Trae” Flanagan III

Trae Flanagan, 33, of Port Arthur, TX departed this earthly life on Friday morning October 8, 2021 in Orange, TX.

He was born on July 17, 1988 in Houston, TX.

Trae will always be remembered for his kind, silly, humble spirit, and beautiful bright smile.

He never, ever met a stranger and had a huge heart full of compassion for any and everyone.

As a young boy he attended Sacred Heart Catholic Church, where he was an altar boy.

He knew the Lord and the word of God for himself.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, J.W. and Tina Flanagan and his maternal grandfather, Bobby G. Hill.

He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Courtney Joseph and his five children, Nariyah, John IV, Autumn, Aubrey and Jacob Zion Flanagan; his mother, Marla Hill of Port Arthur, TX; his father, John “Tweety” Flanagan, II of Corpus Christie, TX; his maternal grandmother Susan Hill, whom he fondly called “my baby”, his sister Kennedy Ford and niece, Kali Grace Thomas of Port Arthur, TX; his sister, Venus Flanagan of Plano, TX; his uncle, Kenneth Hill (Doreen) and aunt, Linda F. Sion (Michael) all of Port Arthur, TX; and a host of cousins, other relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 248 E. 18th Street, Port Arthur, TX with visitation from 9 a.m. until service time.

Burial will follow in Live Oak Cemetery.