Groves Police Department responses & arrests: Oct. 20-26
Published 12:22 am Thursday, October 28, 2021
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls between Oct. 20 and Oct. 26:
Oct. 20
- Burglary of a Vehicle was reported in the 3200 block of Woodlawn.
- A terroristic threat was reported in the 4900 block of Bellaire.
- Burglary of a Vehicle was reported in the 3200 block of Allison.
Oct. 21
- Jesse Askew, 39, was arrested for other agency warrants in the 4000 block of Texas 73.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 5800 block of Jefferson.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 7000 block of 39th Street.
Oct. 22
- Eugene Erskine, 51, was arrested for theft, two or more previous convictions in the 4700 block of Twin City Highway.
- A theft was reported in the 5100 block of Foster.
Oct. 23
- James McCauley, 37, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 3200 block of Twin City Highway.
- Florence Hoyt, 56, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 3900 block of Russell.
- Injury to a child, elderly or disabled individual was reported in the 5200 block of Twin City Highway.
Oct. 24
- Angel Fraga, 34, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 3900 block of Twin City Highway.
- Calvin Woods, 39, was arrested for driving while intoxicated, unlawfully carrying a weapon and resisting arrest, search or transport in the 5000 block of FM 366.
- Hoby Landry, 40, was arrested for assault against public servant and interfering with public duties in the 5700 block of Hogaboom.
- Unauthorized use of a motor Vehicle was reported in the 5600 block of Georgia.
Oct. 25
- Kenneth Harrison, 17, was arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
- Victor Perez, 28, was arrested for other agency warrants in the 3500 block of Main.
- A theft was reported in the 5600 block of Washington.
- Aggravated robbery was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 5900 block of Baird.
- Assault and criminal mischief was reported in the 5100 block of Main.
Oct. 26
- Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
- A theft was reported in the 5000 block of Twin City Highway.