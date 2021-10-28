Groves Police Department responses & arrests: Oct. 20-26

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls between Oct. 20 and Oct. 26:

Oct. 20

  • Burglary of a Vehicle was reported in the 3200 block of Woodlawn.
  • A terroristic threat was reported in the 4900 block of Bellaire.
  • Burglary of a Vehicle was reported in the 3200 block of Allison.

Oct. 21

  • Jesse Askew, 39, was arrested for other agency warrants in the 4000 block of Texas 73.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 5800 block of Jefferson.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 7000 block of 39th Street.

Oct. 22

  • Eugene Erskine, 51, was arrested for theft, two or more previous convictions in the 4700 block of Twin City Highway.
  • A theft was reported in the 5100 block of Foster.

Oct. 23

  • James McCauley, 37, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 3200 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Florence Hoyt, 56, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 3900 block of Russell.
  • Injury to a child, elderly or disabled individual was reported in the 5200 block of Twin City Highway.

Oct. 24

  • Angel Fraga, 34, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 3900 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Calvin Woods, 39, was arrested for driving while intoxicated, unlawfully carrying a weapon and resisting arrest, search or transport in the 5000 block of FM 366.
  • Hoby Landry, 40, was arrested for assault against public servant and interfering with public duties in the 5700 block of Hogaboom.
  • Unauthorized use of a motor Vehicle was reported in the 5600 block of Georgia.

Oct. 25

  • Kenneth Harrison, 17, was arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Victor Perez, 28, was arrested for other agency warrants in the 3500 block of Main.
  • A theft was reported in the 5600 block of Washington.
  • Aggravated robbery was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 5900 block of Baird.
  • Assault and criminal mischief was reported in the 5100 block of Main.

Oct. 26

  • Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • A theft was reported in the 5000 block of Twin City Highway.

