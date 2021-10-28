Our beloved, Carrie Jones Bonton, 97, of Port Arthur, Texas, passed away on Saturday, October 16, 2021.

Mrs. Bonton was born in Jeanerette, LA and was a resident of Port Arthur most of her life.

She is survived by two sons, Dudley Wayne Bonton, of Port Arthur, TX and Howard Collins of Atlanta, GA; two grandsons, two granddaughters, three nieces and one nephew.

Funeral Services are scheduled for 11am Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Rock Island Missionary Baptist Church, 549 West 11th Street, Port Arthur, TX.

A viewing will begin at 9:00am until service time. Final Disposition will be at Have of Rest.

Services are entrusted to Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.