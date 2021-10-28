BOB WEST ON GOLF — Gloede, Koenig continue hole-in-one run at Zaharias

Holes-in-one continued to be plentiful at Babe Zaharias over the past week as Russ Gloede of Port Arthur and Rick Koenig of Taylor Landing saw tee shots roll into the cup.

Gloede, who has a home adjacent to Zaharias’ 3rd hole, scored his ace by sinking a 9-iron into a strong wind on the 127-yard, 2nd. It was his second hole in one. Witnesses were Cody LeJune, Bryant Boudoin, Larry Rodriguez and Jake Kemp.

Koenig recorded his second ace with a pitching wedge from 107 yards on the 7th hole. Calvin Landry and Gerald Robinson witnessed the shot.

CHIP SHOTS: Congratulations to 5 Under Golf Center President/CEO Austin Williams for winning the recent 80th Beaumont City Championship. LU ex Williams owns 10 of those championships after shooting a two-under-par 142 at Henry Homberg Golf Club to edge Bayou Din pro John Jeffery by 2 shots.

Chris Stroud will be making his second PGA Tour start of the 2021-22 season in this week’s Butterfield Bermuda Classic. Stroud, who is playing on an injury exemption, has not been able to get a spot in a PGA field since the Fortinet Classic six weeks ago.

The Port Neches-Groves ex, shut down for nearly a year with back issues, has 21 starts to earn back full-time playing privileges. He missed the cut in the Fortinet with rounds of 77-77.

Also in the Bermuda Field is Lamar ex Dawie van der Walt who earned his PGA Tour card based on last season’s Korn Ferry Tour performance. Van der Walt placed T22 and won $65,333 in the Fortinet with a 10-under-par 278, then missed the cut in the Sanderson Farms, despite a four-under-par 140.

LU-ex MJ Daffue looks to be a man to watch on the Korn Ferry Tour in the upcoming season after finishing seventh in its second stage qualifier in Brooksville, Fla. Daffue, who opened some eyes with his success Monday qualifying his way into PGA Tour fields, then making the cut, will try to enhance his KFT status in its Q school finals next week in Savannah, Georgia.

Daffue, incidentally, opened the month of October by finishing T27 in the prestigious Alfred Dunhill Links Championship played over European gems Kingsbarns, Carnoustie and St. Andrews. He posted 7-under 281 for 72 holes, collected 35,188 pounds and was tied with, among others, Luke Donald.

Another golfer with LU ties, Julie Aime, had reason to celebrate last week after finishing T29 in the second stage of the LPGA/Symetra Tour qualifier. Aime, from France and the winner of the inaugural APT Tour Babe Zaharias Open in 2020, advances to the LPGA’s two-week Q series played in Mobile (Dec. 2-5) and Dothan (Dec. 9-12), Alabama.

Rising star Xander Parks of Orange won the STPGA Junior Tour Boys 15-18 title Sunday at Babe Zaharias with a 3-under par 69. Placing second to Parks was his brother Lincoln with a 78.

Other flight winners include Foster Cecka of Port Neches (80 in Boys 13-14), Mattie Purgahn of Lake Charles (78 in Girls 13-14) and Anthony Butt of The Woodlands (69 in Boys 11-12) .

In Little Linksters competition, Erin Eaves of Beaumont won Girls 11-12, 9 hole Red with a 49, Reece Williams of Beaumont won Boys 11-12, 9 hole Red with a 41 and Maddox Wirfs of Lumberton took Co-ed 6-8, 5 hole modified with a 31.

Monday’s Senior 50 Plus game at Zaharias was played in a best-2-ball format, with D players making the team selections.

Winning the front with minus 3 was the team of Richard Menchaca, Joe Gongora, Rufus Reyes and Charlie Leard. Finishing first at minus 4 on the back was the foursome of Darrell Mouille, Kenny Robbins, Bobby Wactor and Gary Fontenot.

In the Super Saturday 2 ball at Zaharias, the team of Fontenot, Ted Freeman, Cesar Chavez and Harrell Guidry won the front with minus 5 and tied the back at minus 3. Also minus 3 on the back was the team of Robbins, Rusty Hicks, Cap Hollier and Jeff Rinehart.

The Friday 2 ball at Zaharias saw the team of Raymond Darbonne, Gene Jones, Charlie Leard and Rinehart take the front with minus four. On the back the team of Freeman, Bob Byerly, Brian Sweeney and Dan Harrington prevailed with minus 6.

Closest to the pin winners were Darbonne (No. 2), Reyes (No. 7), James Vercher (No. 12) and Joe Gongora (No. 15).

The Thursday 2 ball produced a tie on the front at minus 3 between the team of Ron Carlin, Freeman, Hollier and Rick Pritchett and the foursome of Keith Mullins, Robbins, Hicks and Lonnie Mosley. Minus 5 won the back for the team of Bob West, Bill Hanley, Gongora and Don MacNeil.

All points count was the format for the Wednesday Zaharias DogFight. Taking first with 30 points was the team of Dwayne Morvant, Bob Luttrull and Guidry. Their fourth was a ghost player. Placing second with 29 points was the team of Jim Cady, Mosley, Keith Marshall and Bill Jones.

Closest to the pin winners were Darbonne (No. 2), Gongora (No. 7), Hollier (No. 12) and Hicks (No. 15)