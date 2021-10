NEDERLAND — The Nederland volleyball team now knows who they will face in the first round of the 5A playoffs next week.

Nederland will travel to La Porte to take on Friendswood at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The Bulldogs tied for the second seed but ultimately ended up third.

The Bulldogs finished with a 26-7 record and 9-3 in District 21-5A and ended their regular season with a 3-0 win over Galena Park Tuesday.