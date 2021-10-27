My Tribe Nutrition wants customers to “get loaded”

Published 12:22 am Wednesday, October 27, 2021

By Mary Meaux

Heather Burton, left, owner of My Tribe Nutrition in Port Neches, greets the crowd during Tuesday’s ribbon cutting. (Mary Meaux/The News)

PORT NECHES — “Everybody go get loaded” has a new meaning courtesy of My Tribe Nutrition in Port Neches.

Loaded refers to the healthy energy drinks served at the business at 1002 Magnolia Avenue in Port Neches.

“It’s not just tea we serve, it’s a lot of love,” owner Heather Burton said at the ribbon cutting Tuesday.

Katlyn Anderson with Golden Triangle Emergency, left, chats with Nederland Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Diana LaBorde and Port Neches Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Debbie Plaia. (Mary Meaux/The News)

Inside the bright shop supporters of the business along with members of Port Neches and Nederland Chambers of Commerce mingled and tried the various teas, shakes and snacks.

“I’m really proud of the community we serve,” said Burton, who spent years in community marketing. “I started this because I want to be able to give back, from me and my family.”

My Tribe Nutrition has a variety of drinks and has added protein waffles and protein egg bites. The energy drinks are natural, she said, and are sweetened with organic Stevia.

Donna Collida shows her My Tribe Nutrition mug that’s filled with one of the supplement drinks. (Mary Meaux/The News)

Donna Collida has been a regular customer since Burton opened the doors approximately two months ago and she’s hooked.

“I’ve lost 59 pounds since Aug. 10,” Collida said, adding she stays true to the product.

Collida gets the protein shakes and waffles and a loaded tea to go and also gets protein bars and supplements.

“It’s an all natural, phenomenal product,” she said.

Since she has been going to the business, she has made a lifestyle change, she added.

Karen Chandler, left, Dawn Fournier and Heather Burton. (Mary Meaux/The News)

Burton said they have customers who have been coming since the opening who have lost 30, 40 pounds.

“There’s a gentleman that comes in every day that gets two shakes a day or a shake a day at least here and he gets a shake at another location,” Burton said.

“But it’s fabulous because you can see his weight loss.”

The business uses Herbalife products that feature dietary supplements and metabolism boosters.

