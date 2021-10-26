PD: Intoxicated woman had kids in car when she crashed into ditch

An area woman that allegedly crashed into a ditch this summer while intoxicated reportedly refused to hear the Miranda Warning, covering her ears and making noises while the officer spoke.

When Beaumont police first responded to the June 29 crash they reportedly saw the driver, identified as Jasmine M. Holloway, 26, of Beaumont trying to exit the vehicle through the passenger side. In addition, she had her two young children in the vehicle with her at the time.

Last week Holloway was indicted for driving while intoxicated with a child passenger.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the woman’s speech was slurred, she was unsteady on her feet and swayed back and forth. Police noted in the document she had signs of intoxication and was asked to perform standardized field sobriety tests, some of which she refused. She allegedly showed several cues on the horizontal gaze nystagmus.

She was placed under arrest, and the children with her were released to a relative.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, bond was set at $5,000 and she bonded out of jail on June 30.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.