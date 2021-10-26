Med Center to pull out tricks and treats during Friday trunk-or-treat

The Medical Center of Southeast Texas will transform Friday into a hub of tricks, treats and fun as hospital officials host the inaugural Freaky Friday Truck-or-Treat.

“We’re excited to bring this to the community,” said Angie Hebert, vice president of communications for the Medical Center of Southeast Texas.

It was an idea, she said, brought forth by Josh Snow, the facility’s president.

“He charged us with reaching out to the community because this has been such a difficult time. And it’s really exciting to be able to serve the community in a fun way, as well as the important work we do inside the hospital,” Hebert said.

But it’s not just the community that’s excited. Every department from the facility has signed up to host a trunk. And EMS, PAPD and Air Rescue will be on scene to allow attendees to explore an ambulance, a squad car and a helicopter.

Not to mention, there will be a live DJ providing a spooky fun soundtrack for the event.

The trunk-or-treat is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 29, from 4-6 p.m. at the Medical Center of Southeast Texas, 2555 Jimmy Johnson Boulevard.