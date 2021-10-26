Leticia Martinez named assistant branch manager of Nederland FivePoint

Published 12:20 am Tuesday, October 26, 2021

By PA News

Leticia Martinez (Courtesy photo)

Leticia Martinez has been promoted to Nederland Assistant Branch Manager of FivePoint Credit Union.

President/CEO Erik M. Shaw made the announcement this week, saying Leticia has been employed with FivePoint for 15 years.

She formerly held the positions of teller and full-service representative.

Martinez is a graduate of Stephen F. Austin High School and loves to spend time with her family.

She resides in Beaumont with her husband Rocky and their two sons, Rocky and Dominic.

