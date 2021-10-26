Eddie Ray Williams White was called home October 17, 2021.

He was born December 23, 1951 in Colfax, Louisiana and a longtime resident of Port Arthur, Texas.

He was a 1970 graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School and served in the United States Marine Corp from 1970 until 1975.

He was employed as an electrician with Oxbow Calcining until his retired.

Eddie is preceded in death by his mother, Mary White; father, Harris White, Sr.; brother, Johnny Ray White and nephew, Christopher E. White.

He leaves to cherish his memory, one daughter, Kasaundra Granger; four grandchildren; his siblings, Harris White, Jr. (Deborah), Chester White, Troy White, Sonda Lynn Roy (Charlie), Fonda Glen White, Sr. (Stephanie); four nieces, four nephews, and an abundance of relatives and friends.

Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, October 28, 2021 at Live Oak Cemetery, 12563 West Port Arthur Road, Nederland, TX.