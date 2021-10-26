COVID death announced in Port Arthur; health department reports less virus confirmations

Published 7:47 pm Tuesday, October 26, 2021

By PA News

On Tuesday evening, the City of Port Arthur Health Department reported a COVID-19 related death for a resident of Port Arthur.

The individual was a Hispanic male between 35 and 40 years old.

It has not been determined whether the deceased had underlying health conditions. From the onset of the pandemic, there have been a total of 97 COVID-19 related deaths reported for Port Arthur residents.

Call the City of Port Arthur Health Department’s COVID line at 409-983-8880 for additional information and guidance on test sites. Call 409-332-6215 for information about the COVID vaccines.

Other results were more positive as the health department reported fewer positive COVID cases for Port Arthur and Mid County between Oct. 23-26.

There are confirmations of eight for Port Arthur, seven for Groves, two for Nederland and one for Port Neches.

 

