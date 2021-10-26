$50K in marijuana found, driver on the run, police say

Published 11:25 am Tuesday, October 26, 2021

By PA News

Vidor Police released this picture authorities said includes a stolen 40 Caliber Ruger and 26 pounds of marijuana found following a traffic stop Tuesday.

VIDOR — At approximately 3:03 a.m. Tuesday, a Vidor Police Department officer attempted to stop a 2007 Toyota Camry traveling eastbound on I-10 near FM 1132 for a traffic violation.

The driver attempted to make a rapid exit from the highway onto the off ramp, when he lost control of his vehicle, almost striking the interior barrier.

Chief Rod Carroll said this caused the two passenger tires to flatten.

The driver exited the vehicle rapidly. As an officer approached, the driver took off running across the highway northbound and into the wooded area.

“Officers lost sight of the driver at this time,” Carroll said. “Officers checked the area but were unable to locate the driver. The driver is described as a Black male wearing blue jeans, a white T-shirt and red cap.”

Upon returning to the vehicle, officers located a loaded 40-caliber Ruger pistol that was reported stolen from Acadia Parish in Louisiana. It was under the front passenger seat.

In the trunk officers located 26 pounds of marijuana with a street value of $50,000 and a money counter.

The incident is under investigation, Carroll said, adding the vehicle will be returned to Pineville, Louisiana.

More News

Port Arthur ISD stresses student fights could lead to criminal charges

Museum of the Gulf Coast opening Woodstock exhibit this week

Public Works Department to give details Tuesday on Port Arthur street repairs

Police: Intoxicated woman had kids in car when she crashed into ditch

Print Article