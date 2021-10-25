Port Arthur Health Department details COVID vaccination booster plans

The Port Arthur Health Department is administering COVID vaccination boosters for all eligible persons.

The vaccines are being managed by the guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

On Thursday (Oct. 21), the CDC issued booster recommendations for all three available COVID-19 vaccines in the United States.

Eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a “mix-and-match” booster dose.

The City of Port Arthur Health Department will administer Moderna and Pfizer boosters Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. at the Texas Artist’s Museum, 3501 Cultural Center Drive.

First and second dose vaccines are still being provided.

For individuals who received a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the following groups are eligible for a booster shot at 6 months or more after their primary series:

65 years and older

Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings

Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions

Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings

Note: The Moderna COVID-19 booster dose is half of the dose that is administered for the primary series dose.

For individuals who received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, booster shots are also recommended for those who are 18 and older and who were vaccinated two or more months ago.

As has been the case throughout the COVID-19 vaccination effort, people may self-attest to having a health condition that qualifies them for a booster dose. DSHS recommends that people consult a healthcare provider if they have questions about their risks from COVID-19 and whether a booster dose would be beneficial for them.

The Health Department is committed to vaccinating all eligible citizens who would like to be vaccinated.

For additional COVID vaccine information, call 409-332-6215 or 409-332-6180.