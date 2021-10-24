Police: Husband arrested, wife dead & 2nd victim shot at

At 5:54 p.m. Saturday, Beaumont Police responded to the 600 block of Langham in reference to a disturbance involving a firearm.

Officers arrived and located a female suffering from gunshot wounds.

The female was pronounced deceased on the scene by Beaumont EMS.

A suspect was taken into custody at the scene, police said.

Beaumont Police Department Family Violence Detectives responded to investigate.

The victim has been identified as Ashley Barlow, a 37-year-old Beaumont resident.

The suspect is Ashley’s husband, Terry Barlow, a 53-year-old Beaumont resident.

Another victim was present during the violence and was shot at but was not injured, police said.

After speaking with Detectives, Terry Barlow was placed under arrest for murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The investigation is on-going.