Coast Guard rescues 3 from water near Sabine Pass

Published 1:42 am Sunday, October 24, 2021

By PA News

A Coast Guard 29-foot Response Boat–Small crew from Station Sabine Pass circles a capsized vessel after pulling its three passengers from the water near Sabine Pass, Texas, Oct. 23, 2021. The crew was escorting the swamped vessel through Sabine Channel around 2:10 p.m. when the boat took on excessive water and capsized. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Station Sabine Pass)

The Coast Guard rescued three people from the water after their vessel started sinking in the Sabine Channel near Sabine Pass.

While transiting the Sabine Channel around 2:10 p.m. Saturday, a Coast Guard 29-foot Response Boat–Small crew from Station Sabine Pass discovered a 18-foot vessel taking on water with three people aboard.

The Coast Guard crew began escorting the swamped vessel to a Sabine Pass boat ramp, but the vessel took on excessive water and capsized, causing all three boaters to enter the water.

None were wearing life jackets.

The RB–S crew pulled all three people from the water and brought them safely ashore.

No injuries were reported. The vessel’s owner will reportedly arrange for salvage of the adrift vessel.

“This case reminds boaters that you shouldn’t hesitate to call for assistance when something goes amiss,” said Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Tim Washington, coxswain for the case.

“When it comes to mishaps and emergencies on the water, events unfold too quickly to wait. When in doubt, call 911 or the Coast Guard so we can get to you and render timely assistance.”

More News

ON THE MENU — Consistency drives Billy Joe’s Bar-B-Q success

Incentives approved to entice fast food development in Nederland

Rustling of dog food bag gives Port Arthur man chance to flee police

Port Arthur groups, students come together to assist needy

Print Article