Rolland R. Polk Sr., was born August 7, 1926 to the union of the late Stanley and Rose Polk in Loreauville, LA.

He was employed by Texaco Refinery for over 40 years and was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

He was a WWII Army veteran.

Rolland Sr. is preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Geraldine Polk. He is survived by six children, Doritha Marie Robinson, Rolland R. Polk Jr. (Mary), Gwendolyn Delahoussaye (Eric), Lydia Barideaux (Carl) all of Port Arthur, TX, Edwin Dwain Polk of Beaumont, TX, Brandye Polk of Carencro, LA; one sister Mae Lois Streeter; one brother Donnell Polk of Port Arthur; 14 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, October 28, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 920 Washington, Port Arthur, TX with visitation from 9 a.m. until service time.

Entombment will follow in Live Oak Cemetery.