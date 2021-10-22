Nederland Police Department responses & arrests: Oct. 11-17
Published 12:18 am Friday, October 22, 2021
Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests between Oct. 11 and Oct. 17:
- Cameron Koger, 23, evading arrest in a motor vehicle
- Adrian Blanchard, 43, warrant other agency
- Francisco Rodriguez Ruiz, 38, warrant other agency
- Jesus Fuentes, 19, warrant other agency
- Destine Kinnett, 25, driving while intoxicated
- Cameron Grubbs, 31, warrant other agency
- Alton St. Julian, 46, assault causes bodily injury-family violence
Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls between Oct. 11 and Oct. 17:
Oct. 11
- A person was arrested for evading arrest with a vehicle in the 3000 block of FM 3514.
- An officer found a subject abandon/endanger child -criminal negligence in the 3000 block of FM 3514.
- A runaway was taken into custody in the 3000 block of FM 3514.
- A theft was reported in the 500 block of North 34th Street.
- Exploitation of elderly individual was reported in the 500 block of Avenue D.
- Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 1800 block of North 19th Street.
- Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 1000 block of South 22nd Street.
- Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported in the 2300 block of FM 365.
- A theft was reported in the 2700 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A death was reported in the 600 block of South 18th Street.
- Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 1300 block of North Twin City Highway.
- A death was reported in the 3600 block of Avenue G.
- An overdose was reported in the 300 block of Hardy.
Oct. 12
- Criminal trespass was reported in the 200 block of North 17th Street.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
- Criminal trespass in a habitation was reported in the 3700 block of Avenue H.
- Theft and criminal mischief was reported in the 100 block of Twin City Highway.
- Sexual assault on a child was reported on North 19th Street.
Oct. 13
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1100 block of South 27th Street.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 7600 block of Erie Drive.
- Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 3200 block of FM 365.
Oct. 14
- A theft was reported in the 200 block of North Twin City Highway.
- A death was reported in the 100 block of Hilldale.
- Burglary of a building was reported in the 2700 block of Nederland Avenue.
Oct. 15
- An assault was reported in the 2100 block of North 21st Street.
- A theft was reported in the 3500 block of FM 365.
- Theft was reported in the 1000 block of South 36th Street.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1000 block of Avenue H.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1800 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 800 block of South 27th Street.
Oct. 16
- A death was reported in the 600 block of North 22nd Street.
- A person was found to be in possession of marijuana in the 500 block of North 17th Street.
- Theft of a firearm and burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 2000 block of Avenue F.
- A runaway was reported in the 2900 block of Canal.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2800 block of Avenue H.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1200 block of Boston.
Oct. 17
- An overdose was reported in the 100 block of Woodridge.
- Theft and burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Boston.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 1100 block of North 27th Street.
- Credit card abuse was reported in the 2900 block of FM 365.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 900 block of South 27th Street.
- A person was arrested for assault causes bodily injury -family violence in the 700 block of South 37th Street.