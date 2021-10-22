KATHIE’S KORNER — Enjoy joyful giving over holidays

As we move into everyone’s favorite holidays, let’s begin to plan where we’re going to be and if it all includes family and friends.

I’ve already begun to pick up gifts for my family, pastor and his wife. I’m a “plan ahead” type person, so it’s fun for me to be “on the lookout” for their favorite items or foods.

I’m not interested in spending thousands of dollars on gifts, and I don’t think people have those expectations from each other unless you’ve all agreed to that.

I usually remember when I’m around everyone to watch and listen as they order food or purchase something, especially for them.

Seems we tend to use gift cards, and I agree for mailing security to long distance addresses and for a quick decision they are actually a blessing for the receiver, as they can get what they want.

Thanksgiving is such a precious time of giving thanks to God, all day (and every other day. The food is always special and some of us enjoy football.

My husband, Mike’s family, years ago, would cook several birds (turkey, pheasant and duck) with accompanying gravies and dressings, wow! I always brought cranberries from scratch, (still do), wherever I am.

Christmas is the most incredible time of year, if we don’t put pressure on the gifts and travel.

Jesus is the One we celebrate and honor.

And, it comes on the 25th, whether we’re ready or not, so just enjoy all the holidays and know that God is our focus.

Give to Him: “a heart that’s opened up wide, a life that has nothing to hide, praise and honor this day of His birth.”

Kathie Deasy writes about religion for Port Arthur Newsmedia. She can be reached at kathiedeasy@hotmail.com.