Jonathan Edwin Stephens, 58, of Houston, TX answered the call of his heavenly Father on Wednesday, October 13, 2021.

Jonathan was born on April 16, 1963, in Port Arthur, TX to the late Albert Sr. and Nona Stephens.

In addition to his parents, Jonathan was preceded in death by his sister, Monica Stephens and brother, Robert Stephens, Sr.

He was educated in the Port Arthur Independent School District and was a graduate of Abraham Lincoln High School c/o 1981. In his younger years, Jon went to Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

He later attended The Church Without Walls, Houston, TX. He was currently employed by Pacific World Logistics as a, over-the-road truck driver.

Jonathan loved people and never met a stranger. He was loving, kind and very generous, helping in any way he could.

Jon had a remarkable sense of humor. He also had the ability to recall details that may have been insignificant to others, but to him it gave great joy when speaking of the same. But what brought Jon the most joy was spending time with all of his family.

Those left to cherish his memory are his siblings: sisters Patricia Stephens and Johnita Clark (Clifton) four brothers, Albert Stephens, Jr. (Jennifer), Darryl Duke (Rose), Charles Stephens (Melissa) and Jerome Stephens (Angela); God-parents, LC and Sandra Norman; Godbrother, Teal Norman (Steve); Goddaughter Dee Dee Stephens-Broussard (Riley); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Homegoing services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd., Port Arthur, TX with visitation from 1 p.m. until service time. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.