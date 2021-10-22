Indictment provides more details on Port Neches shooting

Twin brothers charged in a Port Neches burglary where the homeowner was shot multiple times were this week.

A Jefferson County grand jury indicted Devin Tramon McGhee of Nederland and Tevin Damon McGhee of Port Arthur. Both men are 22.

According to the probable cause affidavits for their arrests, Port Neches police were called Oct. 8 to a home in the 1900 block of Sixth Street in reference to suspicious people. Prior to police arrival, the dispatcher told officers two men were on the home’s porch armed with guns.

The caller told dispatch the men forcibly entered the home and that she heard several shots.

After police arrived, the men exited the home holding the firearms, the document read.

They were identified as Devin Tramon McGhee and Tevin Damon McGhee by Port Neches Police.

While running a routine check on the AR-style .22 caliber weapon, Tevin McGhee reportedly made a statement about the firearm and the shooting.

Officers found the victim inside the home shot multiple times.

Last week, Port Neches Police Chief Paul Lemoine told Port Arthur Newsmedia the shooting was domestic related.

The victim’s daughter had been in a relationship with one of the brothers and had fathered a child with her, police said. The couple split up approximately three weeks ago and she had been living with the victim, Lemoine said.

There was a dispute about a piece of property and threats were reportedly made from one of the men to the homeowner, 42, with one of the suspects saying he was coming to get his property.

The suspects were arrested and remain in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility each on $500,000 bond for charges of burglary with intent to commit felony.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.